ATHEX: Jumpy bourse posts decline

Traders appeared particularly nervous and reserved in Thursday’s bourse session, which canceled most of the gains recorded on Wednesday on particularly low trading volume. Bank stocks suffered disproportionately high pressure from start to finish.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 640.35 points, shedding 1.14% from Wednesday’s 647.76 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.21% to 1,550.33 points.

The banks index dived 3.80%, with Piraeus falling 5.15%, Alpha dropping 4.39%, Eurobank conceding 3.86% and National giving up 2.33%.

Motor Oil decreased 3.74%, Mytilineos slid 2.65% and ADMIE Holdings parted with 2.38%. Piraeus Port Authority grabbed 1.29% and Coca-Cola HBC rose 1.06%.

In total 35 stocks boasted gains, 56 took losses and 21 remained unchanged. Turnover was the lowest in the last two-and-a-half months, amounting to 30.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €60.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.47% to 46.35 points.