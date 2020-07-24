Firemen battle blaze for third day in Kechries

Four water-dropping aircraft and six helicopters took off in the first light of day on Friday as efforts continued for a third day to put out a large wildfire that burned through the wider area surrounding the village of Kechries, in Corinthia.

The head of the Greece’s Fire Department Stefanos Kolokouris told state-run news agency ANA late on Thursday that the flames are in remission.

A total of 367 firefighters with 92 engines and volunteers were in the area, focusing mainly on the fronts near the settlements of Galataki and Drasa.

Kolokouris said it is “an achievement” that nobody was injured in a blaze as large and difficult as this.

“The flames spread in inaccessible areas and areas with thick forest which was impossible to reach,” he said.

A separate wildfire that has been burning in the area of Agia Irini, in Kefalonia, since Thursday was brought under partial control on Friday, the Fire Department said.

Thirty-four firefighters with 10 engines were battling the flames through the night which were fanned by strong winds blowing in the region.