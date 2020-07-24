Two fires break out in Keratea, Ilia

Two new blazes broke out in the town of Keratea in east Attica and in the region of Ilia in the Peloponnese on Friday afternoon, the fire service said.

In Keratea, the flames are burning low grassland near the Manos Loizos Street, it said, adding that 30 firemen with 15 engines and two helicopters have been dispatched in the area.

The second blaze started in the area of Grammatiko, in Ilia, where the fire department sent 30 men with nine fire engines, four aircraft and one helicopter.