Dendias speaks with regional counterparts, EU official on East Med

As part of Athens’ efforts to garner support by EU officials and regional countries over Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Friday.

The two ministers discussed bilateral Greek-Israeli cooperation and Turkey, according to tweet by Dendias.

He also had a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Showery during which they “reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations between Greece and Egypt, while discussing current regional issues.” Dendias had spoken with Shoukry two days ago.

On Thursday, the foreign minister spoke with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, about the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.