Deputy Minister for Energy resigns to take over EU post

Deputy Minister for Energy Gerassimos Thomas resigned from his position as he will be taking over as new Director-General in DG Taxation and Customs Union (TAXUD) in Brussels, government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Friday.

Thomas was elected to the new post by the College of Commissioners.

In its daily news bulletin on Friday, the European Commission said that the outgoing minister, an economist by training, “has acquired broad and very relevant experience during his career for his new function.”

He has worked in a number of different services at senior level within the Commission, including as Director in the DG for Economic and Financial Affairs between 2009 and 2014, and as Deputy Director-General of DG Energy from 2014 to 2019.

He also served as Head of Cabinet of the Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs from 2005 to 2009. For the past year, he has held the position of Deputy Minister for Environment and Energy in Greece.