Two killed in Corfu in apparent gang war

The Ionian island of Corfu is reeling from the mob-style assassination of two foreign nationals, who were found dead outside their holiday villa on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports said the two men, a 46-year-old Serbian citizen and a 43-year-old from Montenegro, were members of one of the two rival gangs based in the Montenegrin city of Kotor.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) and Serbian media reports on Friday suggested that the two victims were high-ranking members of the Skaljari gang and were murdered by members of the rival Kavac gang.

Their bullet-riddled bodies were found by a masseur with whom the two men had made an appointment for a professional massage in the parking lot of the holiday home, inside a rented car.

Both gangs have taken their names from the districts of the city of Kotor where they are based. They once formed one gang that trafficked drugs from South America into Europe.

The gang, however, split into two in 2014 over a cocaine deal. The split sparked a deadly feud which has also involved other Serbian and Montenegrin crime groups.