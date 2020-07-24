Greece marks day of ‘honor, remembrance’

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou commemorated on Friday the 46th anniversary of the restoration of democracy, after the fall of the 1967-1974 Greek military junta.

Laying a wreath at Athens’ Museum of Anti-dictatorial and Democratic Resistance, located in Eleftherias (Freedom) Park at a former prison of the military dictatorship, the Greek president called the commemoration “a day of honor and remembrance for all those who fought, were tortured and exiled so that today we can enjoy the fruits of democracy.”

For his part, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed “46 years of an unhindered democratic course, the greatest period of normalcy in Greece’s recent history.”

Greece, he added, has learned from its experience and is “more mature than ever.”