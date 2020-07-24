NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hagia Sophia decision casts ‘dark shadow’ over Turkey’s reputation, says Greek Foreign Ministry

TAGS: Turkey, Politics, Culture, Religion

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday criticized Turkey’s recent decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque, saying that the move “cast a dark shadow over its reputation.”

The ministry said that changing the monument’s character is in violation of Turkey’s obligations under UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency, and serves an “undisputed blow” to the cultural heritage of humanity.

The ministry said that monuments of global cultural importance and symbolism should serve a unifying and conciliatory purpose, instead of narrow political ends.

 

