Motorists given more incentives to go electric

New legislation outlining incentives for the acquisition and use of electric cars has just been published in the Government Gazette, paving the way for the Environment and Energy Ministry’s program subsidizing the purchase of 11,700 cars and motorbikes and 1,000 chargers.



Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told lawmakers in Parliament that the legislation provides for the increase of a 20% state subsidy for the acquisition of electric cars up to 30,000 euros, up from a previous 15% subsidy, and a rise in the subsidy limit from €5,500 to €6,000, as well as increasing tax incentives for electric motorcycles.