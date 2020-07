Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis on Friday announced the donation of 6 million euros for the survivors of the 2018 wildfires in eastern Attica. The announcement was made during a ceremony at a monument to the 102 victims of the tragedy at Neos Voutzas, one of the settlements hit hardest by the blazes. An investigation into alleged gross mishandling by several officials from the previous administration remains under way. [ANA-MPA]