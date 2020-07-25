Cyprus tourism arrivals nosedive in June

Tourism arrivals in Cyprus last month posted an annual decline of 98.2% as they reached 9,119, compared to 509,662 in June 2019, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

For the period of January-June 2020, arrivals of tourists totaled 255,675 compared to 1,631,023 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 84.3%.

In March 2020, an entry ban in the republic was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, up to June 6, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Cyprus.

Data also showed that tourism arrivals from Greece decreased by 75.8% in June compared to the same month 2019, while a decrease of 93.1% was also recorded for tourists from Germany, 93% decrease from Switzerland and 91.1% from Austria.