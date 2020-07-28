EYDAP eyes expansion across the country

Athens Water Company (EYDAP) is preparing to expand into new parts f the country, even as far as Halkidiki in Central Macedonia, and to new activities such as bottles water, with major investments estimated at 1 billion euros for the next decade, the utility’s Chief Executive Officer Haris Sachinis told Kathimerini’s Sunday in an interview.

EYDAP also intends to participate in a tender for the maintenance of the water network linking Mornos River with Attica, if it is proclaimed, he added.

Sachinis also expressed optimism that in the next few months the issue of the contract between the state and EYDAP, which has been pending for 15 years, will finally be settled.