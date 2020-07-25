Greece to require negative Covid-19 test for entry from Bulgaria, Romania

Passengers flying to Athens from Bulgaria and Romania will as of Tuesday be obliged to provide proof of a negative molecular test (PCR) result for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours before their entry to Greece, authorities have said.

The certificates must be in English and bear the traveler’s name and passport/national ID number.

The government announced the decision following a recent surge in coronavirus infections in the Balkan nations.

The measure does not apply to Greek citizens, permanent residents of Greece and people visiting “for essential professional reasons.”

Meanwhile, all travelers must fill in a passenger locator form (PLF) at least 24 hours before visiting Greece.