The people who occupy the Maximos Mansion should always keep in mind that they do not actually own the state. Regrettably, this is something that prime ministers often seem to forget and they treat the institutions as political tools and not as tools that must be put to the service of the country’s protection and progress.

They occasionally develop the delusion that their provisional powers also guarantee them everlasting impunity. Or they try to establish a parallel state or a media system they can manipulate.

It is not new, of course, but it is always ugly. Politically speaking, because shady dealings always rely on shady and unpredictable agents. And nationally speaking, because a strong para-state means a weak state – particularly at a time when the country needs it most.