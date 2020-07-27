If all goes well, a vaccine against the coronavirus may be available for commercial sale at the beginning of 2021, experts have told Kathimerini.

A team has already been put together by the Health Ministry whose purpose is to examine the data of the most promising vaccines and negotiate quantities and prices with their producers.

“We are waiting for the developments,” the president of the National Organization for Medicines (EOF), Dimitrios Filippou told Kathimerini. “If everything goes as planned, and I stress if, at the beginning of 2021, we may have a vaccine for commercial use.”

Filippou said the arrival of a sufficient number of vaccines in each country will depend on the production capacity of the companies developing them and whether they prove effective. Reportedly, a vaccine developed at the University of Oxford has a relatively easy production process.