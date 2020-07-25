Man arrested over alleged abduction attempt

A 63-year-old man was given until Monday to prepare his defense against charges he tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl in Thessaloniki on Friday.

The suspect, who appeared before a prosecutor on Saturday, has denied the accusation. According to police in the northern port city, the incident occurred at the intersection of downtown Tsimiski and Aristotelous streets.

The suspect reportedly approached the Bulgarian girl, who was selling tissues on the street, pretending to be a customer. He then reportedly tried to force her into a passing taxi. However, a passerby saw the incident and immediately notified the police.

Police found that the 63-year-old had approached the girl in the past, offering her gifts.