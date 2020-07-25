NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man arrested over alleged abduction attempt

TAGS: Crime

A 63-year-old man was given until Monday to prepare his defense against charges he tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl in Thessaloniki on Friday.

The suspect, who appeared before a prosecutor on Saturday, has denied the accusation. According to police in the northern port city, the incident occurred at the intersection of downtown Tsimiski and Aristotelous streets.

The suspect reportedly approached the Bulgarian girl, who was selling tissues on the street, pretending to be a customer. He then reportedly tried to force her into a passing taxi. However, a passerby saw the incident and immediately notified the police.

Police found that the 63-year-old had approached the girl in the past, offering her gifts.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 