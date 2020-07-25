31 new coronavirus cases; no deaths

Greek authorities have announced 31 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, of which 8 are from arrivals from abroad. There were no new fatalities.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 4,166, of which 201 have died. There are 10 patients on ventilators.

Authorities announced Saturday that, due to a spike in cases in their countries, visitors from Bulgaria and Romania will have to present a mandatory negative molecular test (PCR) for the virus, taken over the 72 hours preceding their arrival. This measure will go into effect Tuesday morning and will last for a week, but may be extended.

Health Minister, Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV earlier Saturday that vaccination against the coronavirus, when vaccines become available, will not be mandatory, but “strongly recommended.”

“Vulnerable groups,” such as the elderly and those with serious underlying diseases, will have priority, the minister said, adding that there will be no problem with vaccine supplies.

[AP/Kathimerini