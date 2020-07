The situation in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean appears to be de-escalating, as Turkish warships are returning to their bases.

Greece is evaluating the latest Turkish moves.

NAVTEX 977/20, the navigational warning issued by Turkey about search for oil and gas in an area part of which Greece regards as within its continental shelf, is still in force. However, the Turkish moves are estimated as pulling back from a state of battle readiness.