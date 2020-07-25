NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish research vessel still at port

Turkey's embassy in Washington has erased its tweet announcing Turkish vessel Oruc Reis has started searching for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is still anchored near Antalya, Turkey.

But the embassyhas kept its tweets defending the research and attempting to debunk Greece's position that the research activities are infringing upon Greece's continental shelf.

Many countries, including Greece, dispute Turkey's interpretation.

On Thursday, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt reiterated the US view that islands have “exactly the same” continental shelf and exclusive economic zone rights as does any mainland territory.

"I have also made a point on many occasions and I will make it again today, that the United States adheres to the principal of international maritime law that islands, including Kastellorizo,” Pyatt told state news agency ANA.

 

