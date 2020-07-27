NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Navtex issued on request of Greek coast guard

TAGS: Defense

The government has denied reports according to which the Greek Navy issued a navigational warning, known as Navtex, for the area around the island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean, for a live fire-naval exercise from Monday to Thursday.

The Navtex was issued for a scheduled exercise on the request of the Hellenic Coast Guard, according to reports Monday.

The original information was based on a report by Athens-Macedonia news agency Sunday.

