Navy to conduct live-fire exercise near Kastellorizo

Greece's Navy has issued a navigational warning (NAVTEX) for the area around the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost territory, for a live-fire naval exercise, from Monday to Thursday.

Tension had flared up in the area, when Turkey announced that research vessel Oruc Reis would conduct a seismic survey for oil and natural gas in the area, prompting Greece to protest against the research infringing on its continental shelf. Turkey's position is that Kastellorizo does not have a continental shelf.

Tensions in the area appeared to be de-escalating and Oruc Reis is still berthed in the Turkish port of Antalya.