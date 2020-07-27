Publisher injured in early Monday shooting

The publisher of fringe newspaper Makeleio, Stefanos Chios, was shot in the neck and the side of his body early Monday morning, according to reports.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. outside his house in Vrilissia, a suburb north of Athens center.

The victim was taken to Sismanoglio hospital from where he was referred to KAT hospital in northern Athens.



No further details are known about his condition.