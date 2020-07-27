NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police investigate blast outside Alimos apartment building

TAGS: Crime

Police on Monday were investigating an explosion caused by a homemade device comprising gas canisters outside an apartment building in Alimos, south of Athens center.

Reports said the device exploded around 4 a.m. causing damage but no injuries.

One of the people reportedly living in the building is the president of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, but there is so far no evidence linking him to the incident.

