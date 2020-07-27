Thessaloniki search for armed robbery suspects
Nobody was injured during the robbery, but the suspects, who had their faces covered to avoid identification, did point a gun at the staff.
Police in Thessaloniki in northern Greece are on the lookout for two suspects that held up a toy store in the port city’s Stavroupoli district in the early hours of Monday.
The suspects made off with 4,000 euros in cash.