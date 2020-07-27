NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Thessaloniki search for armed robbery suspects

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki in northern Greece are on the lookout for two suspects that held up a toy store in the port city’s Stavroupoli district in the early hours of Monday.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, but the suspects, who had their faces covered to avoid identification, did point a gun at the staff.

The suspects made off with 4,000 euros in cash.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 