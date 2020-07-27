Man shoots wife, turns gun on himself in Crete
A man shot his wife and turned the gun on himself in the island Crete, according to reports Monday.
Police are investigating the incident which occurred Sunday evening at the village of Pasakaki in the municipality of Hania.
The man, 60, and the woman, 55, were both taken to hospital.
The man was said to be in a serious condition after suffering a serious injury to his head.
The motivation behind the shooting remained unclear Monday.