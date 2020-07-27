NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
‘More than a destination.’ Greece unveils new tourism campaign

TAGS: Tourism, Media

Greece on Monday unveiled a new national campaign for tourism dubbed “Greece. More than a destination.”

The 42-second video, associating positive emotions with experiences and attractions of specific destinations in Greece, will appear in six languages.

The campaign was launched by Greece’s National Tourism Organization (GNTO) together with the country’s largest carrier, Aegean Airlines.

You can watch the first video released below.

