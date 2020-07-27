‘More than a destination.’ Greece unveils new tourism campaign
Greece on Monday unveiled a new national campaign for tourism dubbed “Greece. More than a destination.”
The campaign was launched by Greece’s National Tourism Organization (GNTO) together with the country’s largest carrier, Aegean Airlines.
The 42-second video, associating positive emotions with experiences and attractions of specific destinations in Greece, will appear in six languages.
You can watch the first video released below.