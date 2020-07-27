Greek government again denounces Turkish Navtex, Hagia Sophia decision

The Greek government on Monday again denounced a navigational warning (Navtex) issued by Turkey about search for oil and gas south and east of the island of Kastellorizo as “illegal,” saying that it covered an area within Greece’s continental shelf.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas however told a press briefing that the Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel remained anchored near Antalya, Turkey, while Turkish warships were returning to their bases.

“We continue to monitor the situation with restraint, readiness and determination,” Petsas said.

Asked about the prospect of negotiations between Greece and Turkey, Petsas said that Athens is in favor of maintaining open channels of communication, stressing however that this was only possible within the context of international law and good neighborly ties.

Commenting on Turkey’s recent decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque, the government spokesman said the move was a “provocation… for the entire western and civilized world.”