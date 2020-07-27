Dendias issues stern message to Ankara

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday sent a stern message to Ankara, saying that Greece “will not accept any fait accompli” at the expense of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

He was speaking after a meeting with Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva in Athens.

According to Dendias, talks focused on “constant Turkish violations in the region, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Zakharieva expressed Bulgaria’s solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, stressing that the escalation of tension in the southeastern Mediterranean carries risk for the EU at large.

