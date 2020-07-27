Government mulling mandatory face coverings in more enclosed spaces

The Greek government is considering whether face coverings should be made mandatory in more enclosed public spaces, spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

“The rise in infections in urban centres reminds us that the virus is here and is fed by the relaxation,” he said at a regular press briefing, adding this is the reason the government has already cancelled village festivals and imposed masks in supermarkets.

“In the next few days, if deemed necessary, the use of a mask will be made mandatory in more enclosed [public] spaces.”

Asked when the measure is likely to be announced and whether it will include churches, he said the issue is being discussed by the expert committee advising the government which will issue its recommendation.

“I don’t know if it's a matter of hours or days,” he added.