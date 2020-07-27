Man accused of attempted abduction is released pending trial

A 63-year-old man who is accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl in downtown Thessaloniki in northern Greece, was released pending trial on Monday, after appearing before a local prosecutor.



The conditions attached to his release include a ban from leaving the country and the obligation to show up twice a month at his local police station.

According to police, the incident happened last Friday morning at the junction of Tsimiski and Aristotelous streets.

The suspect approached the girl as she was selling tissues on the street and tried to board her into a taxi. He was stopped by a passerby who reported the incident to police.

The suspect has denied the accusation.