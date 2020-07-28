Greece said on Monday that Turkish navy ships have left the area off the southeast Aegean island of Kastellorizo where Ankara disputes Greek jurisdiction over oil-and-gas drilling rights.

Despite some incendiary rhetoric about Greece by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his press conference with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the situation remained calm on Monday, as the Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel, with which Turkey wants to conduct research off Kastellorizo, remained at port.



Nonetheless, Greece’s armed forces are still on alert.

​​​​​​Meanwhile on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias insisted that Greece “will not accept any fait accomplis” at the expense of its sovereign rights.

He also spoke on the telephone with European Union High Representative Josep Borrell after intense weekend consultations involving Berlin, Ankara and Athens.