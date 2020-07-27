PM urges Greeks not to let their guard down with coronavirus

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday posted a message on Twitter drawing the attention to the need for diligent observance of the measures to protect against the novel coronavirus during the summer.

"Together we successfully faced the first wave of Covid-19, but the danger did not go away, and we must not forget this now in the summer," he said on his official Twitter account.

"As we have been listening to the experts all this time, we are now still observing health safety measures, especially when we are gradually opening Greece to visitors."

The message was accompanied by a video containing advice for staying safe.

