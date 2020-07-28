The launch of “electronic” Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) is another step toward the completion of an ongoing push to get as many state services as possible online.

The move to get these and other important services online will lead to a lot less inconvenience for citizens, but also to significant savings in money and human resources for the state itself.

The progress in the digitization of an increasing number of services in the public administration was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and by the lockdown that prevented people from conducting transactions physically.

It is necessary for this process to proceed quickly in sectors where there are still major delays and problems.