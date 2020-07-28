Citizen services going online with new platform

A new digital platform, MyKEPlive, enabling the public to conduct dozens of transactions with the state online, was presented on Monday by Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The platform allows the public to submit applications from their home during a scheduled video call with employees of Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP).

The technology will serve individuals and companies, and covers a total of 52 administrative procedures and provides information for 235 licensing procedures. Some 38 municipalities are participating in the initial phase, with the aim to include all of them by end-2020.

The services provided include, among others, the issuance of electronic payments, renewal of unemployment cards, certificates of marital status and copies of criminal records.

MyKEPlive will be available daily except Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.