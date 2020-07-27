Afghan man killed in Moria brawl

A 21-year-old Afghan man died early Monday morning after he was knifed during a fight with fellow Afghan nationals inside the Moria identification centre on the island of Lesvos.

Local police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect and is looking for two more, media reported.

According to police data, 18 knife attacks have been recorded inside Moria since January 1, which resulted in six deaths and 14 serious injuries.

The data does not include less serious or minor knife injuries, that almost always accompany fights between migrants at the camp.

Officials say it is often hard to trace offenders due to the chaotic conditions at the facility.