Cruise tourism is set to reopen in August

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis announced on Monday the reopening of cruise tourism next month, without citing a specific date.



"I would like to think that in the first 15 days our country will open up to cruise tourism," the minister told Skai TV, speaking of interest by firms in the sector.



Theocharis referred to interest from tourists in countries such as the United States, Russia and Israel, reported by travel agencies.



He went on to note there will be no changes to health protocols regarding the number of passengers and occupancy rates on ferries, adding that efforts are being made to extend the tourism season.