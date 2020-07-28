Police investigate execution-style shooting in Alimos
A 50-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being shot outside a bakery in the southern Athens suburb of Voula late Monday.
His condition is not known.
Reports said two suspects pulled up on a motorbike before one of them opened fire, injuring the victim in the stomach.
The scene was sealed off and enquiries were continuing as part of an investigation led by detectives in the homicide division.