At least two coronavirus cases reported on Lesvos

Health authorities on the Aegean island of Lesvos said Tuesday that at least two people in the southern coastal town of Plomari have tested positive for coronavirus.

The two confirmed cases are a couple returning to Lesvos from abroad.

Local media said that the couple’s child and one more relative have also tested positive for Covid-19. The information has not been confirmed.

Officials are working to trace the patients’ movements to see who else may have been exposed to risk.

