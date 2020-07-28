NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Father, daughter killed in car accident near Thessaloniki

A 70-year-old father and his 46-year-old daughter died after their car overturned near the town of Katerini in northern Greece. 

The accident took place on the Athens-Thessaloniki national road around 9 a.m. Tuesday, as the vehicle was traveling northbound.

The woman’s 20-year-old son who was also in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated.
 

