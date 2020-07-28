East Med developments at the center of talks between Mitsotakis, Spanish foreign minister

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean were at the center of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday, according to government sources.



According to the same sources, Mitsotakis outlined Turkey’s illegal activity in the area, while the two sides also discussed Turkey’s recent decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque.



The two sides also affirmed the excellent bilateral ties between the two Mediterranean countries, while vowing to take further steps to strengthen commercial and economic ties, sources said.