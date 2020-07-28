Dendias welcomes Ankara’s decision to halt gas exploration

Greek Foreign Minister on Tuesday said he welcomed a decision by Ankara to suspend research for oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean in a move that will help de-escalate tensions between Greece and Turkey.

“The statement of the presidential spokesman is a positive development for us. The Greek government has always said, and continues to say, that the necessary condition for dialogue is the de-escalation on the part of Turkey,” he said after his meeting with Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya in Athens.

“We believe that this is in the interest of both Turkey and Turkish society,” he added.