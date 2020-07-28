Jump in Covid-19 numbers with 52 new cases

Greek health authorities on Tuesday said they had confirmed 52 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the last 24 hours in the country, which raise the total number to 4,279.

Seven out of the 52 new cases were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily report.

It also said that one more patient died from Covid-19 raising the total number to 203. The median age of the patients who died was 76 years.

Eight patients remained intubated while another 127 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 457,540.