Turkey issues new Navtex to send Barbaros in Cypriot EEZ

Just hours after Turkey said it would pause research for oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara issued on Tuesday evening a new Navtex reserving an area inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone for oil and gas exploration.

Ankara is sending the Barbaros seismic research vessel is set to explore inside Blocks 2,3 and partly 13 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

The Navtex, which is the international maritime safety system, concerns a sea area south and southeast of Famagusta and will be valid from today (Tuesday) until September 20.