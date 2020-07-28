Traffic police issues records 5,792 speeding violations in six days

Some 1,000 Traffic Police officers across the country issued fines for 5,792 speeding offenses and 589 for mobile phone use while driving after inspecting 23,930 vehicles between July 20 to 26.

The inspections were part of efforts by the Traffic Police Directorate to crack down on “dangerous” offenses throughout the country.

Most violations were reported on the streets of Thessaloniki (873), Attica (544), Pieria (386), Kilkis (319) and Ioannina (308).