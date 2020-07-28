Fruit exports pick up in first half of year

Photo: ΙnTime News

Greece reported a big increase in cherry exports in the January-July period, rising 44.7% to 37,668 tons from 26,040 tons in the corresponding period last year, Incofruit Hellas said in a report on Monday.

During the same period, exports in watermelons rose 13.2% to 185,772 tons, while exports in peaches fell 6.4% to 60,611 tons.

Incofruit said it expected a steady increase in exports in grapes, culminating in the first 10 days of August. It added that grape production is around last year’s levels.