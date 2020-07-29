Domestic companies not familiar enough with new technologies

Photo: InTime News

The penetration of new technologies and the digital maturing of small enterprises in Greece, particularly in sectors that are not knowledge-intensive, remain limited.

There is also little sign of any significant structural and technological changes, according to a survey conducted by the Small Enterprises Institute of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (IME GSEVEE).

The survey found that 48.3% of enterprises feel they need no further information on crucial emerging technologies, which is particularly high given that the degree of familiarization of those companies with technological progress is low, as per the same survey.