President meets with Spain's top diplomat

As part of her visit to Athens on Tuesday, Spain's Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya met with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday, with whom she discussed the role of the EU Recovery Fund in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and Turkey's activities in the East Mediterranean.

Sakellaropoulou said that it is now up to individual EU member states to make sure they quickly absorb the aid from the Recovery Fund.

Gonzalez Laya reiterated her country's position against Turkey's unilateral actions, adding that Spain favors dialogue.