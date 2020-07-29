It is clear that the investigation into the deadly 2018 wildfire in Mati in east Attica has made a lot of progress and has gone into the case in great depth.

All this happened despite the insistence of some people who wanted it to be wrapped up “swiftly” and without much fuss, as if it related to a few minor offenses.

For Greek society, the Mati case is a sensitive issue that must be fully and seriously investigated, without hangups.

The best way to bring everything to light is for the current investigative process to continue without obstructions or diversions.