BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

New hotel development projects of €630 mln get state nod

TAGS: Business, Tourism

The Ministerial Committee for Strategic Investments has approved investments totaling 630 million euros for the development of tourism infrastructures.

These new accommodation facilities include projects such as the €240 million investment in a hotel resort in Kyllini in the western Peloponnese, complete with a marina.

White Mulberry Development intends to invest €104 million to build two hotels on Mykonos island (pictured) named Raffles Mykonos and Fairmont Mykonos, supplemented by holiday homes and a conference center.

Ios island anticipates three new projects, totaling €178 million.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 