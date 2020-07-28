New hotel development projects of €630 mln get state nod

The Ministerial Committee for Strategic Investments has approved investments totaling 630 million euros for the development of tourism infrastructures.



These new accommodation facilities include projects such as the €240 million investment in a hotel resort in Kyllini in the western Peloponnese, complete with a marina.



White Mulberry Development intends to invest €104 million to build two hotels on Mykonos island (pictured) named Raffles Mykonos and Fairmont Mykonos, supplemented by holiday homes and a conference center.



Ios island anticipates three new projects, totaling €178 million.