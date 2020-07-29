File photo

The Athens Municipality is offering a plot of land in the district Elaionas for the construction of a temporary accommodation facility for migrants arriving from the islands, beside an existing camp.

​​​​​​“The Municipality of Athens has already sent the competent ministries (Migration and Citizens’ Protection) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) all the necessary information to investigate the possibility of creating this facility,” said city official Melina Daskalaki, who is responsible for refugee and migrant issues.

Speaking to Kathimerini, she said it will be “a very temporary structure in the form of a dormitory in order to deal with the homelessness of refugees who gather mainly in Victoria Square until they join a program and find housing.”

The facility would reportedly have up to 500 beds where refugees could, according to average estimates, stay for two to four weeks.